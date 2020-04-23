[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Back in 2016, when he challenged incumbent Libby Garvey in the Democratic Arlington County Board primary, Erik Gutshall could have run a scorched-earth campaign. There was, at the time, enough animosity within some of the Democratic ranks against Garvey that a negative, polarizing approach might have paid off in victory.
But Gutshall did not take that route. Instead, his campaign was issues-driven. It got him relatively close (winning 45 percent of the vote) and garnered him enough friends in the process that, a year later, Gutshall had a relatively easy time winning the County Board seat being vacated after 20 years by Jay Fisette.
With his experience on the planning and transportation commissions, his knowledge of civic life and his real-world experience as the owner of a small business,
Gutshall brought a solid skill set to the County Board.
He also was thoughtful; inquisitive without rambling on; and tried to put himself in the shoes of those who might have differing opinions.
Gutshall’s death last week, coming shortly after he announced his resignation from the County Board to battle health concerns, leaves us with some of the great “what-if” series of questions of recent Arlington history.
What if fate had provided Gutshall a longer tenure, and a chance to become (as he almost assuredly would have in 2021) the board chair? Where would he have taken the community conversation? What innovative ideas might he have brought to the fore?
His tenure in elected office was brief, but that certainly hasn’t stopped a sincere outpouring of sadness that his voice will no longer ring out from the County Board dais. We can only hope that whoever is eventually selected to replace him has many of the same qualities he brought to the position.
