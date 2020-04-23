Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.