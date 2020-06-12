What does Steve Walts have to hide?
Last week, the Prince William County school system, which Walts runs, denied a Freedom of Information Act request by the Board of County Supervisors to release the private direct messages Walts sent on Twitter over the past 18 months.
Walts’ Twitter messages are the subject of an official complaint to the school board, which has hired both an outside forensics firm and an outside law firm to help it investigate.
For the record, there are 20,268 direct messages to and from Walts in over 2,000 different conversations. In 18 months. That’s more than 100 conversations and 1,000 messages a month.
In his defense, Walts has argued that (a) the investigation is politically motivated and (b) the school system’s public information office also had access to the Twitter account, @superPWCS. (Walts stopped using the account after the complaints came to light in early May.) He may be entirely accurate on both counts, but neither is relevant.
What is relevant is that school system policy – policy that Walts is in charge of developing and enforcing – clearly prohibits direct communication between school system employees and students on social media platforms.
What is relevant is that after releasing a handful of conversations following a FOIA request from Guy Morgan, who filed the initial complaint, the school system is now refusing to release them all.
In a letter of response to the board of supervisors, the school system’s equity and compliance officer in the human resources department – an employee who eventually reports up to Walts – wrote that the messages could not be released because they were privileged correspondence of the superintendent and because their release could impede the ongoing investigation.
On the first point, the school system is being inconsistent. If the messages were privileged correspondence, why was the original batch released to Morgan?
On the second point, we’re not clear how releasing the messages would impede an investigation. Names of the students and others with whom the conversations occurred could be redacted. There’s no dispute whether the messages were sent or received, and Walts hasn’t alleged that his account was hacked. The only investigation necessary is whether he violated school system policy.
Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act is designed to help citizens (taxpayers and voters) hold public officials accountable. The information belongs to those who pay the salaries. Numerous court cases stipulate that public entities should interpret exemptions narrowly.
In this case, the public has a right to know what the leader of the state’s second-largest school system, being paid over $315,000 a year, is saying in direct Twitter messages to over 2,000 different individuals – many of whom are students. The supervisors, who direct 57% of the county’s revenue to the school system, also have a right to that information.
As we wrote two weeks ago, the Walts investigation has become a distraction and a major expense at a time when the Prince William school system needs neither. The refusal to release the direct messages only adds to the mess, and we hope the supervisors will pursue their FOIA request in court.
The school board can end this madness. Order the school system to release the messages and tell Walts his tenure will be up when his contract expires next June. It’s a tough decision, but great leaders know how to make tough decisions. And this one is the right call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.