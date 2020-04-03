In this time of stay-at-home orders and virtual workplaces, connections mean more than ever before.
At InsideNoVa, our team is working hard (albeit remotely) to keep you connected. Media organizations such as ours have been deemed an essential business by Gov. Ralph Northam, so while we are following social distancing requirements, we are doing everything possible to make sure you stay in touch with the latest developments in the crisis and aware of the human tool the pandemic is taking on our region.
We applaud state and local governments for releasing as much data as possible about the pandemic and salute Northam for opening up his thrice-weekly news conferences to questions from reporters around the state. At the same time, however, for privacy reasons, government and medical officials can’t talk about specific cases or individuals.
That’s too bad, because we believe that only when faces and names are attached to the numbers will people realize the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic. No one is immune – no matter their age or station in life. Even if they don’t have any symptoms of the disease, they may be carrying it and passing it on to their friends, neighbors, co-workers and family members.
So that’s why this week’s newspaper looks a little different. We wanted to spotlight the effect this insidious virus is having on the people and the families right here in Prince William County – and the ways in which some of our residents are stepping up to help.
From the Dumfries couple who waited over two weeks to get test results back – and now worries about their 17-year-old son with asthma – a Manassas woman who is making masks for nurses and doctors, these are the kinds of stories you will find in this week’s paper.
We want to continue to tell those stories in the days, weeks and months to come. We want to spotlight the nurses and doctors working day and night to treat a growing number of patients, the grocery store clerks putting their lives on the line to make sure we can feed our families (and buy toilet paper!), and the first-responders whose jobs, never easy, are now more challenging than ever.
So please, share those stories with us and we will share them with you. You can read them in this paper – still being delivered to 25,000 households every week – or on our website – reaching hundreds of thousands of readers a month.
Our mission is always to connect our community. It’s never been more important than it is today. Help us help you. And stay home!
