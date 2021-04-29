[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
One has to wonder, at this point, if state leaders are purposely trying to push as many parents to abandon public schools as humanly possible.
Latest example: The Virginia Department of Education is starting to mull getting rid of “advanced” diplomas, apparently because it makes kids who only earn “regular” diplomas feel sad.
Really, that’s about all it boils down to. “Equity,” you know. The buzzword of the latest (and, if we are not careful, potentially last) American generation.
Lordy, lordy, lordy.
One would have thought the efforts of state school leaders would be focused on promoting achievement, and getting all children the tools to reach their highest potential by pushing them to stretch their minds. But this is public education, after all, so that’s probably the last thing on their minds.
And it is not like students in minority groups are not earning the advanced degrees. Good numbers of them are. More of them could and would, if school leaders would only get off their behinds and apply some elbow grease to an educational system that was broken long before the pandemic, and is bordering on unfixable at this point.
Not only is this proposal bad from an educational-policy standpoint, it’s remarkably stupid, stupid, stupid politics for Democrats. Virginia Republicans aren’t always the brightest bulbs in the political chandelier, but they know how to exploit proposals like this, and already are working on doing so.
But beyond the politics, the broader question lingers. Why do Democrats in general, and appointees of Gov. Northam in particular, give off the vibe they despise achievement and would prefer to drag all students down to the depths rather than lift them up to the heights?
One would hope “equity” could equate to excellence for all. But, sadly, it is now code for “lowest common denominator.”
At least for kids in the public schools, that is.
