Editorial: Happy trails, @superPWCS

“Knock knock! Anybody home [House emoji]” — March 19, 2019, 10:10 p.m.
Prince William County Schools Superintendent Steve Walts sent that direct message on Twitter to a female high school student who had not responded to a question he had asked her earlier in the day.
It was just one of over 20,000 direct messages exchanged between Walts, using the Twitter handle @superPWCS, and nearly 2,000 different respondents. A formal complaint about the messages was filed this spring, and the school board hired a private forensics firm and a law firm to investigate, costing county taxpayers over $110,000.
The end result: The school board did not take a vote to renew Walts’ contract, and he will retire when it expires next summer. Make no doubt about it: Walts did not want to retire. He actively sought and publicly lobbied for a contract extension last year, but the school board did not go along – on a 4-4 vote.
Our kudos to the four school board members who voted against the extension then, saving us from an even more costly outcome, although we doubt they realize how their superintendent was spending his time.
“OK one last communication tonight. If you’d like to send me your first and last name and what grade you’re in I’ll work with [principal’s name] to make sure I get a chance to meet you before the end of the year. How does that sound? [Sleepy face emoji]” — March 21, 2019, 11:13 p.m.
Sent to the same student the next afternoon: “I came to see you at [school] today. They tried to get you but then realized you were absent today. I hope you are all right! [Smiley face emoji]” —March 22, 2019, 5:31 p.m.
Within the messages the school division has released are a number of innocuous conversations in which Walts responds to requests to attend events, discusses the chances of a snow day, and answers questions about grades and scheduling.
But the fact is he should never have had the first private Twitter exchange with any student – no matter how innocuous. And by holding 2,000 of those conversations he forced the school system to spend over $110,000 on an investigation and to take valuable time from preparing for the most challenging school year ever.
Worse, Walts’ response when the complaint became public – a video posted on the Twitter account – was to proverbially shoot the messenger. All that did was prompt a multimillion-dollar defamation suit from former School Board Chair Ryan Sawyers, which the school system will have to now spend more time and money defending.
We editorialized when this story first broke that Walts’ time as superintendent was up. We suggested that simply letting his contract expire would be a good resolution. Now we have one more suggestion: Walts, whose contract is worth over $400,000 a year, should reimburse the school system for the cost of the investigation.
From the selection of messages released, it appears Walts often portrayed himself with a cowboy emoji. Count us among those who are glad he’s riding off into the sunset.
