[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Back nearly a decade ago during the battle-royale over the Columbia Pike streetcar that roiled the political waters in Arlington (and an itty-bitty sliver of Fairfax County), a wise elected official – and streetcar supporter – proffered this explanation why the transit concept was finding more naysayers than boosters.
“It’s because it takes us [supporters] 17 minutes to explain our position, and it takes opponents just 17 seconds to explain theirs,” he said. True enough.
To connect that prescience to the present day, one does wonder what’s going on in the brain trust that is trying to elect Republican Glenn Youngkin governor.
Two weeks back, we in the media were promised a major announcement by the candidate the subsequent Monday.
And what was this, ahem, major announcement? A series of relatively run-of-the-mill public-policy positions that any consultant could (and probably did) think up, all tied together in a press release so long that nobody was going to spend the time to go through it all.
How’d it all go over? “Swing and a miss” would be our analysis. In politics, after all, if you are explaining, you are losing . . . and when you promise something “major,” you had better deliver something major.
Even the otherwise hapless Jim Gilmore understood that to connect with voters, you have to keep it simple and focused. What was the theme of his long-ago, successful campaign for governor? “No Car Tax.” It worked to get him elected, and while he didn’t exactly succeed in getting the tax eliminated, it did get it reduced.
(It was about the one big success for a governor who, we here are old enough to remember, actually had some presidential delusions, er, aspirations. On that score, as Shakespeare’s Puck would put it: “Lord, what fools these mortals be…”)
In spite of the Youngkin team’s seeming inability to pull the campaign messaging together, there is still the chance this might be a competitive gubernatorial race. Polls say things are close, which should tell you not everybody is eager for Terry McAuliffe 2.0 in the Governor’s Mansion. And if the Biden administration continues on its confused and muddled path in coming weeks, the GOP stands to benefit by osmosis.
But that’s a bit of a wing and a prayer to be basing one’s campaign on. Let’s hope Youngkin can do better, as we the voters deserve a candidates who can enunciate priorities in a coherent manner.
(1) comment
The only candidate who ever had a window of opportunity is Amanda Chase, whose getting the write-in vote from real conservatives this November.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.