From Belmont Bay to the battlefield, those sounds you hear are belts being tightened.
As the economic ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic become clear, businesses are closing, workers are being laid off, and families are quickly reducing their spending.
During the three weeks from March 15 until April 4, over 17,000 Prince William County residents filed for state unemployment benefits. By comparison, exactly 90 filed for benefits the week before that. The county’s unemployment rate is going to soar into double-digits.
None of this, unfortunately, is likely to change any time soon. Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order does not expire until June 10. He announced Wednesday that non-essential businesses must remain closed at least through May 8.
Even when businesses do start reopening, it will be a gradual process. Consumers are going to be hesitant to spend freely and to gather in large public places. Many restaurants and travel and tourism businesses will never recover. And absent a vaccine, there are likely to be new outbreaks of the virus through summer and fall, resulting in additional restrictions.
Enter the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, which is in the midst of considering the county’s $1 billion-plus budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The board initially advertised a tax rate increase of 4 cents per $100 of assessed value on residential properties. Because assessments also increased about 4%, that means that the average homeowner would be facing an 8% tax increase. That’s an additional $320 in county taxes on a $400,000 house.
In good times, we’re all for the county investing in needing road and school improvements, making sure its first-responders and teachers are paid competitively, and upgrading amenities like libraries and parks.
But these, sadly, are not good times.
In that regard, we thank Chair Ann Wheeler, who leads the Democratic majority on the board, for announcing Monday that she has instructed County Executive Christopher Martino to develop a budget with no tax rateincrease on residential real estate. We emphasize the word “rate” because the average homeowner would still see a tax increase due to the rise in assessments.
But we do not believe that goes far enough. Prince William County and the public school system (which is guaranteed 57% of general tax revenues) need to tighten their belts further.
The county has 738 employees (as of last year) who earn more than $100,000 – that doesn’t include the school system. Every position and every program should be evaluated to see whether it needs to continue at the current level of funding in the current environment. The county should focus on funding its core services – things that must be done, such as providing police, fire, rescue and, now more than ever, the health department. Things it might want to do can wait for another day.
Every business and every resident in Prince William is going through this exercise right now. It’s not fun. It’s not easy. No one likes to lay off employees or reduce hours or pay. No one likes to eliminate programs and cancel vacations. But we do what we must to survive. It’s time for county government and the school system to do the same.
