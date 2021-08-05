[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Hey, parents of Fairfax County Public Schools students – you thought your kids were going back to class five days a week for the coming school year?
Suddenly, that doesn’t look like a sure bet, and you can blame panicky politicians coupled with the schoolyard bully: the teacher unions.
The latter’s rhetoric at the national level is heating up that maybe it’s not the right time to give students the education that (almost every independent analysis agrees) they have completely missed out on during “virtual” and “hybrid” environments.
Why? Theories for their intransigence abound. Maybe it’s simply another shakedown for federal “COVID cash.” Maybe the statistics of the number of teachers vaccinated do not quite represent the real data, and unions are afraid the secret will get out. Or perhaps, like unions of all stripes in the United Kingdom in the 1970s, they’re acting omnipotent because, for the moment at least, they can.
(Memo to leaders of American teacher unions: Look at what happened in Britain in the 1970s when union potentates pushed it too far. The public rebelled, Thatcher won consecutive elections in 1979 and 1983 and that was the end of the road for unions there. Just sayin’ ... history can be fun!)
Let’s not forget that, in the summer of 2020, Fairfax Superintendent Scott Brabrand was working hard to get kids back in class. But between union thuggery and whatever bizarre rationale School Board members used to justify themselves, students instead were shunted into all-virtual and, eventually, a far-too-late and far-too-little hybrid model. As just about every parent, teacher and student will attest, the school year was essentially a waste.
At least those pushing for a hide-under-the-bed, sit-in-front-of-a-computer approach to education in the summer of 2020 had the fact that there was no effective vaccine available to fall back on. This time around, the facts are different. And even President Biden is pushing back, if far too softly, on the idea of anything less than in-class instruction five days a week. Let’s see what happens when the rhetoric heats up.
“But wait,” you say. “Hasn’t the General Assembly mandated five-days-a-week-in-class instruction this fall for Virginia public schools?” Perhaps, but as we have seen throughout the pandemic, rules and laws (and sanity) get thrown out the window when push comes to shove.
Will full in-class instruction happen in Fairfax County? One hopes so, but we are not quite so sure.
Nor should be the parents of the 180,000 students who have deserved better from the very start of this pandemic.
