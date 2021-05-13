[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Anyone know why our president continues to insist on wearing masks outside, when his own administration’s guidance is they are not needed?
Two possibilities spring immediately to mind:
• The guy is terrified of catching the Wuhan sniffles of death. Seems reasonable; that’s one reason (not the only one, though) he hid in the basement in Delaware for much of the campaign. And he does not look like he’d be able to hold up against a really bad case of the COVID.
• He’s sending dog whistles to his supporters to stay masked up, trying to paint those who don’t do so as less socially virtuous. And indeed, there are those out there wandering around, fully vaccinated, who remain all masked up. At best it’s silly virtue-signaling; at worst it’s people sending the wrong message to others about, as the saying goes, “following the science.”
Would be nice to see President Biden drop the mask when outdoors. Not just for us, but for him, too, because he’s not going to be able to continue skirting questions from the media about it.
Even the docile, neutered White House press corps[e] eventually is going to have to start probing.
