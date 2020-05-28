Only a pandemic could have pushed this news off the front page.
The Prince William County School Board has hired both a forensics firm and a law firm in its investigation of direct messages sent to students on Twitter by Dr. Steve Walts, the superintendent of schools (@superpwcs).
And then the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, which sends over 57% of all county general fund revenue to the school system, voted 7-1 to authorize its lawyers to file a Freedom of Information Act request seeking all of Walts’ direct messages over the past 18 months – of which there are reportedly thousands.
That cha-ching sound you hear is the legal fees adding up – legal fees that will be paid by Prince William taxpayers.
And we’re not entirely sure what needs to be investigated here, unless the school board is just trying to figure out how to fire Walts without having to pay him for the remainder of his contract. Prince William’s policy, like that of many other school systems, is clear. Administrators and teachers should only use official school email accounts to contact students — and then only for legitimate purposes connected to school programs or activities. The use of social media, texting and the like to contact students is prohibited.
Walts’ direct messages to students may have been totally innocent. Or they may have been inappropriate. Either way, it doesn’t really matter. They violated county school policy — over and over and over again. Appearances do matter, especially when you are the leader of the second largest school system in the state, with more than 11,000 employees and 91,000 students.
How can those employees and students trust that other school system policies will be followed and enforced fairly if this one isn’t? This was not a one-time mistake. This is not a he-said/she-said situation. Yes, perhaps the initial complaints were politically motivated, but unless someone hacked into Walts’ Twitter account — which hasn’t been alleged — the facts are not in dispute.
We expect better from our leaders, especially when they are paid more than $315,000 a year. We do recognize that several years ago Walts was criticized for being out of touch with students and teachers.
But the pendulum has swung way too far in the other direction. We’ve long been uncomfortable with Walts’ encouragement of students calling him the “GOAT” (“Greatest of All Time”) and his teasing them about school closings. Great leaders respect boundaries, they understand when individual attention is appropriate and when it’s not, and they meticulously follow the same policies and procedures they are responsible for enforcing.
The timing couldn’t be worse. The school system should be laser-focused right now on one mission: How to get students back to school safely and effectively in the fall. Instead, it is distracted by tweets and lawyers and forensic investigators.
There’s an easy decision here. Walts’ contract expires next June. Hiring a replacement will take six months to a year anyway. The school board should start its search now. End the distractions and the expense. We respect all that Steve Walts has done for Prince William, but it’s time to move on.
