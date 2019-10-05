The national media are focused on President Trump and Ukraine, Joe Biden vs. Elizabeth Warren and whether the Democrats can take over the Senate. All are very important topics worth your attention.
But the presidential and congressional elections are not until 2020 – 13 months from now.
In the meantime, there is another election going on this year – and one that has the potential to have far more impact on your life.
Are you regularly stuck in traffic on Route 28? Do your children attend classes in trailers? Have you seen an uptick in crime in your neighborhood? Do you think too many open fields are being turned into subdivisions?
Then now is the time to pay attention. On Nov. 5, Prince William County voters will choose:
A new chairman of the Board of County Supervisors and board members from each of the county’s seven magisterial districts
A chairman of the School Board and representatives from each of the seven districts
Our representatives to the Virginia House of Delegates and State Senate for the next two and four years, respectively
A new commonwealth’s attorney
And more, including whether to approve a referendum allowing the county to borrow $400 million to improve roads and parks.
This year in Prince William these elections are more important than ever. Current Board Chair Corey Stewart is not seeking re-election after 13 years in that position, and three of the seven other board seats are open. Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Ebert is retiring after 50 years in that role, so the county will have a new top prosecutor in January (who will also represent the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park).
At the state level, where Republicans are fighting to retain control of the legislature, races in Prince William are among the most closely watched. In particular, Republican Rich Anderson is trying to win back the 51st District seat he lost to Del. Hala Ayala two years ago (the district stretches from Lake Ridge to Nokesville), and in the Manassas-based 50th District, freshman Del. Lee Carter, a self-avowed socialist, is defending his seat against a strong challenge from Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy.
Because of the importance of these local elections, InsideNoVa is dedicating some extra resources to covering them this month. Over the next three weeks, look for articles about some of the key races and issues. And on Friday, Nov. 1, we’ll publish an expanded “election guide” edition with everything you need to know before you head to the polls. We’re increasing our distribution of that week’s paper to reach 40,000 households.
What we are not doing this year is endorsing candidates on our editorial page. Newspaper endorsements have lost whatever impact they had and only further the perception that the media are biased. We don’t believe we should tell you who to vote for; our role is to make sure you are fully informed about the candidates and their positions on key issues.
So please pay attention. Learn about the candidates running in your area. And vote on Nov. 5 (or sooner, if you can vote absentee). Don’t let the national hullabaloo turn you off. Local elections do make a difference.
