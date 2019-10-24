[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington governance often takes the form of kabuki theater – where misdirection is king and little ends up the way anticipated by those who don’t understand how the plot will play out.
But those who know the score will not be particularly surprised at how the government’s interactions with the e-scooter industry are playing out:
• Step 1: County Board members and top staff spend months screaming that they and their constituents are outraged by some of the behavior of riders and the firms that supply vehicles to them, and promise retribution.
• Step 2: But then, rather than actually rein in the egregious behavior, county leaders opt to reward it – giving the industry just about everything it wants. That includes access to sidewalks, something that had been forbidden during the pilot period, although you wouldn’t necessarily know it from the behavior of riders.
In some other communities across the nation, we’d suspect a pile of cash had changed hands under the table, leading to this particular cave to corporate interests. But financial corruption isn’t really Arlington’s style.
(Although, just for fun, perhaps our George Soros-beholden incoming commonwealth’s attorney could take a look; she’s likely to have time on her hands, given what seems to be her expected aversion to prosecuting those who break laws she doesn’t agree with. But we digress ...)
No, it’s not corruption that’s at play here in the e-scooter decision-making. It’s religion, kind of: Arlington’s leadership, which is not particularly new nor trendy nor hip, bows in worship to anything that is.
They particularly genuflect to any “alternate” form of transportation, although they certainly enjoy zipping around in their own four-wheel chariots while preaching vehicular abstinence to the rest of us.
Board members plan to vote on the new rules for e-scooters (and the like) next month. But it’s been clear for a while what direction this was headed – at least for those of us who have figured out the kabuki style of governing.
