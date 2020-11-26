[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A “gaffe,” in political terms, often is defined as when a political leader inadvertently speaks the truth.
So it has been perhaps a “semi-gaffe” when it comes to the Arlington government’s much touted (by itself) “Dialogue on Race and Equity” series, purportedly designed to shine a spotlight on certain (buzzword ahead!) “systemic” problems of the community.
What was the gaffe? Arlington officials last week began fessing up that the effort to entice participation in the initiative is drawing interest largely from one cohort – older white women – but other groups remain decidedly disinclined to take part.
At the Inter-Service Club Council of Arlington’s annual meeting last week, County Board Chairman Libby Garvey even put in a plug for those other than senior women of the caucasian persuasion to sign up and become a part of the conversation. (That whiff you smell in the air may be desperation.)
But here’s the problem with attempting to cast a wider net in recruitment: Most people, at least those who have been around the Arlington track a while, know where this endeavor is headed. It’s designed to give people with time on their hands (and a desire to feel noble) an outlet to talk talk talk talk talk talk talk, feeling good about themselves in the process, while also providing cover for pre-ordained outcomes so the top echelons of the county government (not exactly a bastion of racial diversity itself) can begin imposing new initiatives under the guise of “equity.”
Those who are under age 50 just roll their eyes at how out of touch (“1968-like”) the effort all seems, and those non-whites over age 50 realize they’ve been through this kind of effort, imposed from above by the community’s white patriarchy and matriarchy, before. Most will conclude spending time on this is not worth the effort.
Well, maybe it isn’t. Or maybe it is. Time will tell. But one thing is certain: A group comprised of older white Arlingtonians sitting around chatting about the need for increasing diversity across all walks of life will not exactly be a good look for a community whose leadership desperately wants to be viewed as sincerely inclusive.
(1) comment
This editorial is a joke, right? For decades Sun Gazette has reported and supported the activities of one of the most non-diverse organizations in the region (in terms of who attend meetings and vote on resolutions) - the Arlington Civic Federation. Libby Garvey's own civic association has been controlled by the same little in-group for more than a decade who do as thy are told by the County Government / Democratic Party. Same Scott McCaffrey who dismisses and disparages anyone who opposes the same old same old, as we saw this past election. A month later he admits we have one party government where advisory groups are rubber stamps for what's decided behind closed doors at 2100 Clarendon Blvd. Sheesh.
