[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Republicans statewide, and certainly in Northern Virginia, are in such disarray that our money is on Democrats’ winning both houses of the legislature on Nov. 5. What happens after that is anyone’s guess.
Some of the more soberminded Democratic members of the Northern Virginia delegation to the General Assembly are privately passing the word: Do not fear, for if we obtain control of both houses of the legislature next month, we’ll be able to control the impulses of our far-left brethren and run the government responsibly.
That could be a combination of naiveté and wishful thinking, because it’s crystal clear what will happen if Democrats return to legislative control – the more extreme portion of the caucus will run amok, and there won’t be enough moderate Democrats (“normies,” we’d call them) to put out all the fires from the legislation being proposed by the hard left and their patrons.
(And do not think for one second that those patrons, who are helping to bankroll some of these races, will not call in favors. Northern Virginia already is facing two commonwealth’s-attorney posts that have been bought and paid for by special interests, so it not only can happen – it already has. Who knows what the backers of some of the out-there legislative wannabes will seek in return for their patronage in the 2020 General Assembly sessions?
Ironically, if the legislature goes too crazy while in Democratic hands next year, it might result in the seemingly impossible. Virginia actually could be put back in play for Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election, as voters rebel over an agenda that could be foisted upon them by the Democratic majority in Richmond.
On the other hand, maybe the “normies” are right. Maybe they can control the situation and make sure the extremists won’t gain a toehold in passing legislation. But it’s rare in history when the center can survive an onslaught from the extreme, at least in the short term.
