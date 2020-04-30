[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Were we wearing the shoes of Arlington County Democratic Committee chair Jill Caiazzo (how’d those get on our feet??), we’d probably be doing exactly what she has been doing – trying to find a way, any way, to delay the County Board special election, currently slated for July 7.
Under normal circumstances, it wouldn’t be too difficult for Democrats to hold a quickie caucus to determine their nominee for such a special election. But, in case you’ve missed the news, we are not in normal times, and if the date stays where it is (which would require Democrats to have their nominee chosen by May 8), the Democratic leadership has, effectively, two choices:
OPTION 1: Select the nominee by an online vote of the party’s top leadership (totaling about 200 people), since there is no time to set up a broader vote-by-mail effort akin to what is taking place for the Democratic School Board caucus. Yet this plan effectively disenfranchises large swaths of Democrats who desire a say in the selection.
OPTION 2: Bag the whole nomination process and create a free-for-all where any and all Democrats could run in the July 7 special election.
The easier, and to us preferable, option would be the one above located behind Door #2 (Monty Hall, we salute you) – simply have Democrats duke it out in the special election without first holding a nominating process to cull the herd. The problem? Let’s say it in code: It’s possible that On-jay Ihstadt-vay might decide to try and return to the board. With three, four, five or more Democrats splitting the vote, he’d be the odds-on favorite. Suddenly it becomes 2014 all over again: Democrats’ nightmare scenario.
(Ihstadt-vay – er, John Vihstadt – tells us he is “not inclined” to run, but Democrats probably don’t want to take that chance. They can borrow a Ronald Reagan maxim: Trust, but verify.)
What are the chances, at this stage, Democrats could get the election delayed? Prospects seem iffy:
• Gov. Northam has authority to push the date back two weeks, as he did with the June primaries, but that doesn’t quite help the Arlington Democrats much, as the party plans to stick with its current plan (Option 1 noted earlier) unless the election is delayed to late August or beyond.
• The legislature, if it is brought into special session next month to address other matters, theoretically could change things, but that likely would require a super-majority vote, and Republicans (and some Democrats) would balk and squawk. Seems unlikely to be a viable option.
• Things could end up in front of the courts, yet Virginia judges are notoriously disinclined to get involved in matters where existing law is clear. Although, sometimes, Hail Mary passes do connect, so who knows?
Strap in. The roller-coaster ride has begun its ascent up the big incline. Some twists and turns may await.
