[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Unless the fix is in and they are willing participants in it, members of the County Board have every right to be furious with the budget proposal coming out of Arlington Public Schools last week.
The interim superintendent, Cintia Johnson, appears simply to be doing the bidding of School Board members in slapping together an outrageously expensive package that sends per-student spending not simply past $20,000, but past $21,000 – highest in the suburbs, highest in the state, maybe highest in the known universe – and having the chutzpah to describe the resulting spending plan not just fiscally responsible but actually conservative.
Last year right around this time, when the former superintendent (who in his prime had been fiscally responsible) released an excessive budget plan, we heard behind the scenes from County Board members and top county staff saying, in effect, the school system’s leadership had finally gone too far and was going to get its comeuppance by being forced to live within its means. But when push came to shove, it was the County Board that caved, after School Board members whipped up a public frenzy about the impact of not funding all the bells and whistles.
We’d expect the same scenario to play out this year. Which is too bad: Public safety, libraries, parks, mental health, the arts, public works, transportation, economic development, etc., are all in need of appropriate funding – and Arlington taxpayers, who just last week saw their collective wealth drop by perhaps billions in a tanking stock market, certainly could use some relief from another year of record tax bills. But if the school system sucks up all the available cash, none of that will materialize.
The County Board could, and should, put its foot down and address the school system’s avarice. We are not betting on that happening.
