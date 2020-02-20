[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC]
Give Fairfax County Supervisor Daniel Storck (D-Mount Vernon) a prize for at least being honest about the challenges of pedestrian safety across the county.
In a recent Board of Supervisors discussion of the matter – which, somewhat predictably, morphed into “we’re from the government and we’re here to take control of your lives to protect you from yourselves” – Storck noted that there wasn’t much the Fairfax government, or any government, could do when pedestrians take rash chances.
“We are at a loss for what can be done,” he said of trying to convince people that, in a tangle between a 150-pound person and a 3,000-pound vehicle, the eventuality is predetermined.
Since that discussion took place just a few weeks ago, there have been more stories of pedestrians being hit and struck, with the Route 1 corridor seemingly Ground Zero for these kinds of episodes. One pedestrian died there last week after being hit outside a crosswalk on a dark and rainy night.
Yes, there are things that government can and should be doing to support pedestrian safety. Closer to the local area than Route 1, all one needs to do is drive along portions of Route 7 from Tysons to Alexandria to see there are large stretches where there are no easy ways for pedestrians to get safely across. That leads to people taking chances, and taking chances can lead to tragedy.
Fairfax officials should work on triage – get a clear handle on where the problem is greatest, then take steps, starting with the easiest to implement, to help pedestrians cross. (In nearby Arlington, officials have placed baskets full of orange flags that pedestrians can use in crosswalks, giving drivers a visual heads-up. We at first thought it ridiculous, but have come to see it as rather ingenious.)
But all the gub’mint action in the world isn’t going to save people who put themselves in danger through risky behavior. Please, please, please, be sensible out there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.