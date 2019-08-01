[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
With the possible exception of “racist,” no word has been bandied about so much these days to render it impotent as “crisis.” Everything is a crisis: A crisis here, a crisis there, a crisis-crisis everywhere.
Recently, the Falls Church News-Press noted that the city it covers is now considering the dearth of affordable housing within its confines (ya think?) as the latest.
“We need an action plan to address this crisis,” City Council member Letty Hardi was quoted by the paper as saying.
Here’s the problem: Northern Virginia localities are trying to address the housing issue on a piecemeal basis, jurisdiction by jurisdiction, when in fact it is in need of a regional approach. But that requires cooperation and compromise, not always easy to achieve.
Economic forces are likely to trump any effort by localities to forge creative ways to address housing concerns. But at least with a regional approach, there is a fighting chance to see some success. Locality-by-locality efforts will not cut it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.