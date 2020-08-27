[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
When Northern Virginia elected leaders recently got together (“virtually”) to pat themselves on the back for the great job they believe they’re doing, a new word entered the pandemic-response lexicon.
We are moving into the “chronic” phase of the pandemic here in the local area, they said.
The only appropriate response? “Uh-oh.” Or, for fans of Scooby Doo: “Ruh-roh.”
“Chronic” is local-government code for “we’re going to milk this situation for all it’s worth; you the unwilling public will have to pry the ‘emergency’ powers we have seized from you out of our cold, dead hands.”
If anything, even as the public is easing back into the routine of some semblance of normalcy, those officials seem prepping to ramp up their efforts at getting in the way of daily living, rather than continuing to pump the brakes of interference.
Those of us in the news biz, at least those who have been around a while, might call this “copy-editor syndrome,” recalling the days when news outlets actually had such quality-control personnel on the payroll.
Copy editors, vital though they were, usually were the lowest rung of the newsroom food chain. But hand them an ounce of power? They’d milk it for all it was worth.
Local-government leaders are no different; not since the aftermath of 9/11 nearly a generation ago have they had such relevance in the lives of constituents who, most days, couldn’t pick them out of a line-up.
As some of us have been saying for months now, you think they are going to be willing to give up their newfound power voluntarily? Not a chance. The same folks who can’t get schools (or, in Arlington, libraries) open are going to distract from their shortcomings by adding more layers of interference with local lives. Their new buzzword – “chronic” – would seem to be their attempt to keep the crisis working to their advantage, perhaps interminably.
Don’t say you haven’t been warned.
• • •
New York’s Bill De Blasio is arguably the worst mayor in the country – although there is competition – and may end up as one of the worst mayors of all time.
But you know what? De Blasio has been beating the drum to get students back in classrooms. Whether he will be successful or not remains to be seen, but he’s trying.
When the nation’s most dreadful mayor is working harder for students than the self-professed world-class politicians of Northern Virginia, you can see how truly upside down the world has become.
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.