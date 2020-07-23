[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
As Bob Dylan crooned, “you don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.” And for the two weeks leading up to Arlington Public Schools’ decision last week to cancel in-person classes for the foreseeable future with only some nebulous promises about when they might return, the writing was on the wall – at least for those who wished to see it.
Arlington schools, the sensibWhen it comes tole desires of the majority of parents, teachers, students and school leaders often are subjugated by the most amplified, shrill voices. And those voices for months have been of the “hide under the bed” variety.
When you combine that with the relentless and orchestrated anti-return-to-school drumbeat by the national media over the past month, weak-kneed county school leadership (which talked tough until the mob arrived) and the decision by the nation’s most important pediatricians’ group to disavow, under pressure, its sensible reopening proposals, you could sense the drift.
And then there was the Trump administration’s unerring ability to politicize everything. Trump’s “get back in class” broadside of last week suddenly made it a badge of honor among partisan Democrats to reflexively oppose the idea, no matter its merits.
(Take it to the bank: Had the Trump administration demanded that all students across the nation switch exclusively to online instruction to start the 2020-21 school year, local leaders and teacher unions would have been falling all over themselves to denounce the proposal and insist students be back in class on schedule. That’s how perverse and perverted things have become.)
Why get mad; it is what it is. Parents and students will have to make the best of the situation; voices asking for decision-making rationales will be ignored. Those with the money and connections to survive “online [ahem] learning” will be fine; others will be left to fend for themselves, “Lord of the Flies”-style, if that relevant-now-more-than-ever tome is still in the curriculum.
Privately, inside the office, we offered this prognostication a few weeks ago: If public schools did not get back at least partially this fall, they would not be back in class in any meaningful way for the school year, maybe longer.
We hope we’re wrong ... but we’re not often wrong. We’re the ones who predicted in this space two weeks about that you’d see the flip-flop to all-online learning.
The cynical among us – and we’re just thinking out loud here – might (rightly or wrongly) conclude that fanning the flames of societal disruption, social chaos and public discontent through, say, early November has been the intent of some since the pandemic’s vexing arrival in March, with their purpose having nothing to do with public health. Or public education, for that matter.
