Perhaps we are reading too much into them – that’s what we do – but actions taken by the Arlington School Board and County Board over the summer (when nobody was looking) should be disconcerting for those who value a robust community conversation.
School Board members decided that they wouldn’t take any public comment at meetings during the summer months, returning with the opportunity for the public to weigh in on topics of importance in September.
And then County Board members made a procedural change to their public-comment rules (reported in this week’s edition) that likely will have the effect of cutting down on the number of people who come to the dais at the start of board meetings to offer their insights.
Both actions are defensible, perhaps, but taken together, they give off the unmistakable stench that today’s elected officials don’t want to hear what the public has to say or (perhaps as importantly) don’t want others in the community to hear what their neighbors have to say.
And if that’s true, it’s another sign of the growing disconnect between today’s political leaders in the community and the public they are, in theory at least, supposed to be serving.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Board hasn't cared for years. No longer allows residents and taxpayers to remove revenue and expenditure consent agenda items for later discussion, limits public comments to one speaker per topic. Now you have to arrive early before meetings to sign up to speak. If the SG doesn't like the aforementioned erosion of democracy the SG can always stop endorsing incumbents before every CB election.
