[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
As we reported last week, Fairfax County supervisors on a 9-1 vote endorsed a proposal asking the General Assembly to equalize tax authority between cities and counties.
Why the two different types of jurisdictions have wildly different taxing powers is one of those things lost in the mists of legislative history, but when conservative Democrats and subsequently Republicans were in charge of the legislature, there had been zero chance that counties were going to get the more robust powers of cities. With the new era in Richmond, that might change.
On the face of it, a policy change wouldn’t be a terrible thing. But giving local supervisors the same powers as city council members could have a major impact in one specific area.
Fairfax County voters twice have turned down a proposal to enact a meals tax, the last time in 2016 (when the large turnout of the presidential race ordinarily would have ensured passage, but even that timing couldn’t get it over the top).
Were Fairfax County given the same tax powers as cities, guess what? The supervisors could enact a meals tax without going to voters, disregarding the previous referendum results.
Will the General Assembly approve the change in tax powers? It might take more than this one legislative season to get this done, but you never know – not surprisingly, organizations that lobby on behalf of counties, and the counties’ own pricey lobbyists, are going full-throttle to get this enacted into law. We’ll see.
