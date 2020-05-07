[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
We told you two weeks ago they were going to try to skirt state law, and County Board members on April 30 proved us right by pulling the trigger on perhaps one of the most shameless acts from Arlington elected officials in recent memory.
What makes it even more egregious is that board members are cloaking themselves in the mantle of self-righteousness in their efforts to try and get away with it.
It doesn’t require Nancy Drew-esque detective skills to surmise that all four Democratic board members voted to do what clearly appears to be the bidding of the Arlington County Democratic Committee in asking the Virginia Supreme Court to unilaterally override state law and order the special election to fill the seat of the late Erik Gutshall be held not in July, as the law mandates; not even in August, as would be allowable in the current emergency; but perhaps as late as the Nov. 3 general election, a delay that would have no basis in law whatsoever.
Let’s call it the “Arlington Democratic Monopoly Protection Act of 2020.” That’s all it is, and sadly, our County Board members – from some of whom we expect better – come off looking little better than hacks being used by political puppetmasters. Their claim that a delay until at late as November is all about health and maximizing voter turnout is merely a smokescreen – and it’s certainly no way to honor the memory of Gutshall, who was a class act.
(County Democrats are now backpedaling, saying, hey, all we want is it pushed back to September, not November. September would still violate state law, and the backtracking is a blatant cover-your-patootie maneuver among political types who didn’t expect their nefarious machinations would be made public as quickly as they were.)
Should the Virginia Supreme Court decide that the election should be pushed back to August, as is allowed during the current emergency, that’s fine. Should the court opt to set the election later – leaving it unfilled for months – it would bring as much ill-repute to that body as County Board members last week brought to theirs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.