[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It was not exactly brrrrrrrrreaking news when word came in late July that Arlington Police Chief Jay Farr was going to retire in September.
His plan to depart after a lengthy career taking him up the ranks to lead the force had been in the works long before the current, mmmm, situation. And given the current, mmmm, situation, nobody should be surprised that any chief isn’t interested in sticking around longer than actually necessary. Farr is another in a line of police leaders locally and across the nation who are saying “see ya, wouldn’t want to be ya” as they hand over authority.
We have no insider knowledge of Farr’s leadership of the county police department, but will say that he always has seemed level-headed and common-sense-focused. Which, of course, puts him somewhat out of step with the current times, particularly when it comes to pandering politicians too willing to endanger the lives of public-safety personnel for partisan advantage or fear of offending the mob and those who turn a blind eye to it.
With the current (and lamentable) trend toward elected officials injecting politics into both policing and prosecuting, we’re in for some roiled waters ahead nationally, and Arlington will not be immune from the fallout.
People who in ordinary times would consider a career in police work are going to think twice, thrice and then some more before signing on, and, frankly, any police officer who is eligible for retirement probably already has the paperwork in his/her hands. Why put your life and your financial future at risk by sticking around working for politicians who respect the criminals/looters/rioters more than they respect you? Better to take the monthly retirement check and enjoy the rest of your life.
Chief Farr still has a bit more time to go, but it is not too early to offer a tip of the hat to his service. Hopefully the next chief will have some of the same attributes he brought to the job.
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
Our View: Local Police Chiefs Saying ‘Sayonara’
In case you’ve missed it, a number of police chiefs from across the in recent weeks have announced plans to depart.
Latest on that growing list is Jay Farr, the chief in neighboring Arlington, who in late July said he would hang up his holster in September.
It wasn’t exactly brrrrrrrrreaking news. Farr’s plan to depart after a lengthy career taking him up the ranks to lead the force had been in the works long before the current, mmmm, situation.
But given the current, mmmm, situation, nobody should be surprised that any chief of police decides he or she isn’t interested in sticking around. Many are saying “see ya, wouldn’t want to be ya” as they hand over authority to someone else.
Many of these police leaders have proved themselves to be of the level-headed and common-sense-focused variety. Which, of course, puts them out of step with the current times, particularly when it comes to pandering politicians too willing to endanger the lives of public-safety personnel for partisan advantage or fear of offending the frenzied mob and those who turn a blind eye to it.
With the current (and lamentable) trend toward elected officials injecting politics into both policing and prosecuting, we’re in for some roiled waters ahead nationally, and the local area will not be immune from the fallout.
People who in ordinary times would consider a career in police work are going to think twice, thrice and then some more before signing on. And, frankly, any police officer who is eligible for retirement probably already has the paperwork in his/her hands. Why put your life and your financial future at risk by sticking around working for politicians who respect the criminals/looters/rioters more than they respect you? Better to take the monthly retirement check and go live the rest of your life.
We will miss them, but can hardly blame them.
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.