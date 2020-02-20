[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC]
Back in the days when G. Gordon Liddy did a stint as a radio talk-show host, he had a catch-phrase for those who maintained the naive, though somewhat adorably trustful, view that government officials (at any level) really had the best interests of constituents at heart.
“Ye suckers,” the G-man would growl.
Hopefully those of you who took the time to state your views about the qualities wanted in Arlington’s next superintendent don’t feel too much like suckers, but the fact is that the School Board – which is now taking the selection process into a Star Chamber of secrecy with no more public input allowed – certainly is playing you for such.
It should be no surprise: This is the School Board that changed a high-school name (despite virtually no community interest in doing so) to assuage its own misplaced pangs of guilt. This is the School Board that routinely rubber-stamps redistricting proposals despite significant opposition from the community. Why should the superintendent search suddenly result in listening – really listening, not just paying lip service – to the public?
That the current School Board is something of a hot mess was confirmed when two of its most soberminded members decided to bail out this year rather than seek new four-year terms. And we’ve come to the view, in jest of course, that anyone seeking the post should bring a note from a psychiatrist attesting to his or her sanity, because we’re not sure why anyone (without some hidden agenda at play) would want to hop on board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.