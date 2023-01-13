Arlington Sheriff Beth Arthur retired last week after more than two decades in her post and nearly 40 at the sheriff’s office.
Like law-enforcement agencies everywhere, management of the office has come under fire from various quarters (including several now vying for the post Arthur held). But in the totality of things, we believe Arthur and her staff have done a strong job under challenging circumstances of recent years.
There’s certainly opportunity for change, no doubt, but we think Arthur’s tenure largely has been a successful one, and she deserves thanks of the community.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(1) comment
Sun Gazette Staff need to write another Editorial taking Arlington's Department of Human Services to task for allowing the same and more persons with behavioral health issues to end up in the County Jail, despite significant increases in DHS's yearly Budget. How many DHS (never mind other social services agency) employees for every homeless person in Arlington?
