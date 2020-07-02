[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
There is something diabolically brilliant (and we say that largely with admiration) in the plan Fairfax County Public Schools’ superintendent has rolled out to address the coming 2020-21 school year.
Realizing that any too-specific proposal he might make was going to be crapped on, so to speak, by some percentage of the community, Scott Brabrand decided to punt – but be fiendishly creative in so doing.
So here you go, parents. You want your kids learning (or perhaps just “learning”) at home all next year? You can keep ’em. Want them coming to class? That’s your second option.
While perhaps ridiculously complicated from an implementation standpoint, it is diabolically brilliant in terms of tactics. Touché, Superintendent Brabrand.
The plan might also provide enough wiggle room for the school system to placate the small but very noisy gaggle of teachers that have been complaining about any return to classes this coming year.
(It mystifies us why people expressing such concern over the impact of a virus on their health would have ended up in classrooms in the first place. If there is any bigger petri-dish environment than one where a bunch of rugrats are congregating for hours on end, please enlighten us.)
We suspect that – like students – most educators are eager to get back to in-person classroom instruction rather than hiding from the sometimes scary world, but those who have genuine health concerns can be accommodated under the plan. (And we do wonder how many of those saying they are too terrified to contemplate returning to class in the fall are just fine with traveling to vacation spots between now and then. Oh, we’re little stinkers for bringing that up, aren’t we ...)
Odds still suggest disasters await – this is the school system that failed so miserably in the spring with its technological meltdown, after all – but at least we give the superintendent credit for a plan that might outflank at least some of the malcontents in the community.
We’ll see what transpires, both in the run-up to the start of school in late August and once the rubber hits the road.
• • •
There will be time coming up for us to circle back on the reaction of teachers, not simply to this proposal but the general obstructionism (of some in the teaching profession) to going back to class at all.
Keep an eye out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.