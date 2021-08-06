[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The most recent campaign-finance data for the Arlington County Board race appeared a couple of weeks back, and none of the four contenders is exactly raking in the moolah at a record pace.
That’s not really a problem for incumbent Takis Karantonis, who has the muscle of the Arlington County Democratic Committee behind him. But it is a problem for the three challengers – Audrey Clement, Michael Cantwell and Adam Theo – if they aim to be taken seriously once campaign season starts in earnest, oh so soon.
The jaded, ink-stained wretches at the Sun Gazette have said it for years and years: If you’re going to rage against the Democratic machine in Arlington and make a bid for office, be prepared to raise, at a minimum, $100,000, and preferably twice that.
Doesn’t mean you are going to win, necessarily, but it will prove that you have some backing in the community and that local residents are willing to drop some ducats into your campaign coffers. Without money, the fall political season will just be a series of debates with the outcome pre-ordained. In other words, a snoozer.
(One could, if one wished to tinkle away cash, self-fund to a five-figure or even six-figure amount. But flushing that much money into a campaign would decidedly call into question your mental stability. As Mel Brooks said of financing Broadway productions: Never put your own money into the show.)
The intrepid threesome attempting to unseat Karantonis have another month or so to prove they can raise some money – any money. If they choose not to do so, do not blame us for not taking their bids quite so seriously as we might otherwise.
(1) comment
Another negative report about non-D candidates while the Sun Gazette / Inside Nova continually publishes Arlington Democratic Party press releases as news.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.