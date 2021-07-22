[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
In different ways, school districts across Northern Virginia seem to be cracking under the pressure – some of it brought on by COVID, but just as often by School Board leadership that is out of touch, out of step and often blatantly antagonistic to the communities they serve.
• In Fairfax County, Superintendent Scott Brabrand last week announced he was throwing in the towel, planning to depart at the end of the 2021-22 school year after a brief (by Fairfax standards) tenure.
One finds it hard to blame Brabrand for getting out. When he was hired four years ago, he probably assumed he would be allowed to actually run the region’s largest school district. But his common-sense approach seemed continually undermined by the social-justice agenda of the School Board and by teacher unions that used the COVID situation to bully and threaten the school system rather than be a partner with it.
Now Fairfax is faced with the need to find a new leader, and with the dirty little secret (its superintendent won’t be allowed to run the show), will anyone want the job?
• In Loudoun County, perhaps the epicenter of school-system craziness at the moment, the School Board – another group of agenda-driven activists elected while the public was not paying attention – seems at war with its own citizens. It’s gotten so bad that serious efforts are being made to recall some of the most egregious board members – not an easy thing to do in Virginia, but one that might get to the ballot.
• In Falls Church, every single incumbent School Board member who was up for re-election this fall decided not to run. Shows some sense – you can’t ignore the overwhelming will of the public on everything from school reopening to name-changing and expect to get away with it in a small community, like apparently one can in bigger places like Fairfax and Loudoun.
At least one seemingly common-sense contender running to replace them already finds himself besieged by the city’s power structure. But if the message of reform gets through to the voters, this could make for an interesting fall election, and could end up a winner for the public.
• In Arlington, the last three School Board members whose terms were expiring (two in 2020 and one this year) opted against re-election bids, and a fourth tried to escape by running for County Board (voters rejected her). The community’s Democratic oligarchy tried but failed to find a “safe” candidate to run for School Board in November, but were turned down repeatedly. Ultimately, the power structure opted to back, in the Democratic caucus, the less likely of two candidates to make waves. Even so, an insurgent with a get-back-in-class message picked off nearly 40 percent of the vote, not an easy task in a community where elect results frequently are pre-ordained.
Local School Boards these days seem to thrive on dividing the public in order to conquer. Ah, for the good ol’ days, when they just focused on making sure all kids ended up with a decent education.
