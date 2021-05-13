[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Oh, what a tangled web we weave ...
Such has been the case in Fairfax County over the past week, where the Board of Supervisors and its new police chief have had to explain why – or, more directly, have tried to avoid explaining why – the public wasn’t fully informed about the chief’s not entirely stellar career path.
According to published media reports that surfaced after the fact, new Chief Kevin Davis, when an officer in Prince George’s County, was involved in a number of incidents that results in payouts to the public.
Those episodes, in and of themselves, are worthy of further scrutiny. But the bigger issue is why the incoming chief, members of the Board of Supervisors, or all involved, thought that this was something that didn’t need to be acknowledged before a final choice was announced.
It also calls into question the supervisors’ policy of limited public input into the selection process. A statement by the Fairfax County NAACP and ACLU People Power Fairfax summed it up succinctly: “We are confident that the ‘surprise’ revelations could have been avoided if the community members had been privy to who was under consideration.” Bingo!
Thus far, supervisors have managed to bob and weave and keep this from becoming a full-fledged crisis. But it certainly calls into question their own judgment and, potentially, that of their new $215,000-a-year police chief.
