[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Before leaving on their summer siesta, Arlington County Board members received a briefing on the COVID battle from public-health chief Dr. Reuben Varghese, who throughout the pandemic has largely been a beacon of responsible, sober messaging.
His report, if you knew how to parse it, was largely upbeat; the data show that, despite recent cable-news-fueled hysteria designed to boost their sagging post-Trumpian ratings and set the stage for further government lockdowns, the situation was relatively good, and those of us who are vaccinated have little to be overly concerned about.
But among some in local elected office, the hide-under-the-bed, ignore-the-science pandering paranoia that has fueled so much of the county government’s response over the past nearly 18 months continues. And that’s a shame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.