The virtual train wreck that is “online learning” in public schools across Northern Virginia rolls on, with the spectacular, amply-publicized debacles of last spring giving way to more humdrum mediocrity more recently.
Nobody’s actually learning, but like the frog sitting the kettle and enjoying the hot-tub experience until it is too late, enough members of the public are acquiescing that there is little pressure on county and school leaders to get off the dime and get the [m]asses back in classes.
Oh, there are plans. School leaders, though they will not admit it publicly, so feared the wrath of parents of, and lawyers for, special-needs children – the biggest victims in all this – that they had to cobble something together.
So, yes, there is a timetable, albeit largely tentative and theoretical, for a prolonged roll-out of getting students back to school, even though it is all dependent on the continuing, and rarely rational, shifting of health-metrics goalposts to fit the momentary needs of local leaders.
And yet even these tepid steps are being met with ongoing efforts at nullification by some teachers and the “unions” that represent them.
(“Unions” in quotations because, for the moment at least, teacher organizations have no real power in Virginia, except to scare weak-kneed politicians. But they soon will be empowered, thanks to the Democratic legislature. Heaven help us all.)
Any forward momentum toward a return to classrooms is subject to rollback on a whim; one wonders if, in a perverse way, school leaders are silently awaiting a “second wave” of COVID, as it would provide them the cover to completely throw in the towel on back-to-school plans for the rest of the school year.
It comes as no surprise that, in data filed with Virginia officials, local school districts are reporting declines in student populations this year. Dive deeper into data, and you find what you would expect – those with the financial means to do so are deserting (for private school, parochial school, home-schooling, small-group settings or more student-friendly localities) while those without the means are left to fend for themselves. Remember that fact next time a politician starts blathering on about “equity.”
Face reality: “Public education” was last truly about education around the time LBJ was occupying the White House. It has morphed, in ensuing years, into a jobs program aimed squarely at the lowest common denominator. Those who come to work every day with a passion for excellence (be they educators, administrators or staff personnel) are left to contend with the soul-crushing bureaucratic inanity that is an everyday occurrence. Fortunately, many of them continue to stick it out, and bless ’em for it.
In no other profession, save perhaps what’s left of journalism, do those in leadership positions have such a degree of self-satisfaction with the results they achieve, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
It is becoming abundantly clear – if you “follow the science” and listen to the real experts – that the academic and emotional carnage being wrought on youth at the local, national and worldwide levels, already significant, is on the verge of becoming severe, then, ultimately, irreversible.
Meanwhile, many communities stand mute, unwilling or unable to act creatively to address a problem that is addressable, if the will exists.
It is, in short, a catastrophic, virtually unparalleled vacuum of leadership. The price will be paid for generations.
