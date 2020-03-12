[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
You’d think that even we, curmudgeonly though we may be, would find something nice to say about the proposal in the Arlington County government’s fiscal 2021 spending package to eliminate fines for overdue library books.
As they say in the foreign-language section of Central Library: Au contraire, chers lecteurs.
We get the reality of our modern day – eliminating fines would be one of those “equity” things so much in vogue among left-leaning politicians, designed to prove to certain groups that they should not be fearful to come in and take out library materials.
Keep them too long? No problem – bring ’em back when and if you feel like it!
We are all in favor of increasing library access, and we consider the county’s library system a valuable resource for residents.
But at the same time, it’s the little things that add up to big things in terms of quality of life.
Not so long ago, the Arlington government was disinclined to enforce zoning-code violations or address vandalism issues, and the community as a whole suffered.
And a government that doesn’t hold residents accountable, even in the modest way of charging a small amount for those who hold library materials longer than they should, is a community that signals it may not be interested in enforcing other rules and regulations, either.
Ah, well, such is the way of the “woke” world. But it doesn’t mean it makes much sense in the real one.
