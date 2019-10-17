[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
This week’s paper includes coverage of a discussion among Fairfax County leaders, looking back at the July 8 deluge that caught Northern Virginia by surprise while also gazing into the future to discern what government can – and cannot – do to address the possibility that such weather events will become more frequent.
It’s clear to all what government can’t do. It can’t stop Mother Nature from doing what Mother Nature wants to do. Such acknowledgment of limitations a good place for all discussions on this topic to begin.
Being curmudgeonly by nature, we have the fear that, under the guise of a “climate emergency” (everything is an emergency these days, isn’t it?), local leaders will try to bulldoze their way through private-property rights in order to garner more power over the lives of local residents.
That’s not to say that some tweaking of current zoning and land-use regulations would be unreasonable to consider. But everyone should fear the prospect of overreach.
No matter what they do, county leaders need to continue to communicate with their constituents, ensure open dialogue and provide a cost-benefit analysis of proposals every step of the way.
Local residents have their part to play. Building in floodplains is always risky and will become more so. Those who do it should take that risk on themselves, not expect the community to bail them out (literally and figuratively) if weather conditions result in future problems. A little self-reliance will go a long way.
