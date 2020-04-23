[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
We will use the phrase “train wreck” because the lawyers will not let us use a term that includes the word “cluster” to describe the so far calamitous efforts by Fairfax County Public Schools to try and get up and running, online, in the wake of the COVID-19 health scare.
Even as private and parochial schools across Northern Virginia were zipping along fairly expeditiously after March’s shutdown of school facilities, FCPS – a top-heavy bureaucracy if there ever was one – dawdled, then decided to wait until “spring break” was over (not that anyone was going anywhere) to re-start education last week – after first holding a “teacher workday” last Monday.
Tuesday came, and the system they had cobbled together crashed. Wednesday came, another crash. So FCPS officials decided to bag it for the rest of the week to try and get their acts together.
Frankly, it’s embarrassing that one of the largest school districts in the nation, with a phalanx of high-paid administrators and tech personnel, have had such trouble. The community certainly can’t (and doesn’t) expect perfection, but the past month has been far from it. Engaging in a game of post-mortem finger-pointing doesn’t help.
The fault lies at the top, not with the rank-and-file. Teachers are anxious to help their students.
This would mark a good chance for the new members of the Fairfax County School Board, who thus far in their brief tenures have seemed more interested in social engineering than educating the county’s 188,000 public-school students, to step up and start demanding accountability from the superintendent and those who report to him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.