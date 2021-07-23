[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The announcement by Fairfax Superintendent Scott Brabrand that he’d be departing at the end of the coming school year shows the superintendent knows which way the wind is blowing – and wants no part of it.
When he was hired from Lynchburg four years ago, Brabrand could have been excused for thinking the job description called for him to, you know, run the Fairfax school system. But during the COVID era in particular, his efforts at common-sense governance were continually undermined by the more whackadoodle members of the School Board and their allies, the bullies in the teacher unions. He couldn’t win, and saw the writing on the wall.
There were high hopes for Brabrand, but from the start he was handcuffed in doing his job. As, likely, will be the next superintendent. If one can be found.
