The decision by Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust to retire next year following four four-year terms in office is perhaps understandable.
Had he run and won in 2023, Foust would be past age 75 by the end of his fifth term. After having done service on the Board of Supervisors for 16 years, he will be more than deserving of throttling back a bit.
Residents of Dranesville District largely have been well-served by the supervisor, whose lengthy tenure in office has been something of an anomaly (we have watched the Dranesville District turn from Republican to Democratic to Republican to Democratic in the days when Fairfax County, and the district, had a more balanced electorate). Foust is thoughtful, engaged and willing to buck his colleagues when he believes it’s the right thing to do.
Not that he didn’t have ambitions: Some years back Foust won the Democratic nomination for the 10th District U.S. House of Representatives seat also sought by Republican Barbara Comstock in the wake of the retirement of venerable Frank Wolf. Comstock won that race, but two years later was unseated by Democrat Jennifer Wexton as Northern Virginia’s push toward a Democratic political oligarchy took hold.
(We think we can speak for the community in saying that Foust almost assuredly would have proved a superior federal legislator than Wexton, who in office has been a rubber-stamp for Democratic groupthink and in recent times has become almost AWOL in the community.)
With Foust opting not to run again for supervisor, we’d expect a crowd to turn up in seeking the job. One hopes that the eventual victor will follow the incumbent’s footsteps as one who keeps an open mind and doesn’t let partisan politics dictate his every move, as unfortunately seems to be the case with an increasing number of members of the Board of Supervisors.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
