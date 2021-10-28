[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Grumble, grumble, grumble – let us grumble today about the almost-consummated plan to have Fairfax County’s library system eliminating fines for overdue materials.
It has been a fait accompli since the nearby counties and cities that circle Fairfax’s orbit beat our big 400-square-mile kahuna to the punch, burnishing their own woke bona-fides by eliminating fines in the name of “equity” months ago.
Fairfax, not wanting to feel left out or be accused of holding on to policies of the past, took its time but is now jumping on board, with final action expected by the end of the year.
As woke-ism goes, this isn’t the worst thing in the world. But it’s just another in an increasing number of steps by governmental bodies at all levels to disconnect actions from consequences and vice-versa. And that, in the long run, is not going to work out well, for a myriad number of reasons.
When enough of the population believes it can do as it likes and not face any repercussions, we’ve lost something important, societally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.