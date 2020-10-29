[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
In Northern Virginia as in the rest of the county, the position of School Board member usually is the lowest rung on the political ladder. And probably the least fun job in the political universe, too.
Which is why, not surprisingly, some people do their darnedest to use the post as a stepping-stone to higher office, and as expeditiously as possible.
In recent Arlington School Board history, both James Lander and Barbara Kanninen tried to move up, only to find to their chagrin that, while they may have had some supporters, their base was way too small and the number of people PO’d about their performance in leading the school system too large.
But there have been some who took the escalator to higher levels: Judy Connally and Mary Margaret Whipple started on the School Board and ended up in the state legislature (Whipple staying long enough to be a senior mandarin with a whole lot of power), while Mary Hynes and Libby Garvey were among those who scooted up one level to the County Board.
Assuming, for the moment, that Democrats Cristina Diaz-Torres and David Priddy are going to win the Nov. 3 election to succeed Arlington School Board members Tannia Talento and Nancy Van Doren (who had had enough and decided not to seek re-election), it’ll be interesting to see if either of the newbies starts laying the groundwork sooner rather than later for a move up the political food chain.
Priddy, probably not so much. He seems more school-system focused. But we shall see.
Diaz-Torres is the more interesting case. As a former teacher (which she has reminded voters at every opportunity) and now an educational consultant, she certainly would seem to be one who might want to stick around and reshape the school system to align with her worldview (although that might at some point lead her into conflict with Kanninen, who has positioned herself as kingmaker on the School Board and may not appreciate the challenge to her primacy, whatever that may be worth).
But at the same time, it’s clear Diaz-Torres is ambitious, and is young enough to survey the landscape and attempt to lay out a road map for a political future.
But where might it take her? To parse the options:
• County Board? That post is about as thankless and soul-crushing these days as School Board, so except for a pay bump, what is the point of aspiring to it?
• General Assembly? For now, pathways are blocked, but that logjam won’t last forever. Although with Democrats now in the majority and likely to stay there for a while, it will be a more appealing prize to more activists than when Dems were the perpetual minority party. So there will be competition.
• Congress? The 8th District is in the hands of Don Beyer as long as he wants it, but once he decides to leave, approximately 13,000 Democrats surely will come out of the woodwork, vying to take his place. Big paycheck, outstanding health care, super pension, not much of a commute, sycophants hanging on your every word ... it is a plum political sinecure, and potentially a lifetime gig.
The politics of this will be far more interesting to watch over the next year or two than the actual governance of a school system that in recent years has been hopelessly adrift and wracked by factional infighting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.