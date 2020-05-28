Sun Gazette editorial: Get informed on special election
[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
After a lot of gamesmanship and foolishness over the past couple of weeks, things have settled down and we now have the field set for the upcoming special election to fill the seat of late County Board member Erik Gutshall.
As we noted in this space while events transpired, the remaining County Board members covered themselves in mud, not glory, in attempting to convince the Virginia Supreme Court to delay the election to September or even November.
The court’s resulting slapdown of the board’s quixotic request was quick and definitive, proving the County Board’s effort to be a monumental waste of time.
It will be a contested election, and the low turnout will ensure that every vote truly does count. Arlington residents need to get themselves informed as best they can in the current circumstances, in order to cast informed ballots when the time comes.
The Arlington Chamber of Commerce, Arlington Committee of 100 and presumably other organizations will be hosting debates – in a “virtual” format – and other advocacy groups will be circulating questionnaires for the candidates to fill out. There will be plenty of information out there, even if the electorate may have to do a little digging to unearth it.
Democrats have the edge, as they always do in Arlington races, but summertime special elections can be wild cards (one reason the Democratic leadership and Democrats on the County Board tried so hard to avoid a summer race). Every vote indeed is going to count, so get up to speed and be prepared to make an informed decision.
