[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Gov. Northam last week requested that the General Assembly postpone the date of some local-government elections, which had been set for May 5, to Nov. 3.
Is it the best option available? Perhaps. But we’re not necessarily so sure, for a variety of reasons. And based on news reporting in this week’s paper, neither are some others in local government and the legislature.
In the local area, Northam’s proposal would impact the raucous Vienna campaign for mayor and Town Council. Yes, Vienna, you’re potentially going to have nearly seven more months of campaigning to, um, look forward to.
We think Northam made the right call to delay the races from early May; whether it is the right call to mix and mingle them with the presidential election is another matter. We have never been fans of doing it this way – local elections should be conducted as stand-alone events, not as afterthoughts at the bottom of the ballot in elections often dominated by voters with little knowledge of local issues.
An even bigger concern: Under Northam’s proposal, office-holders in affected communities whose jobs are on the ballot would be allowed to keep them well beyond their June 30 expiration. This raises some tricky state-constitutional issues that the General Assembly, and perhaps courts, are going to grapple with.
(In Vienna, Northam’s proposition, if it passes constitutional and legislative muster, would mean that Mayor Laurie DiRocco and Town Council member Douglas Noble, who are not seeking re-election, would remain in office until at least mid-November unless they decide to leave earlier, and that the two incumbent Town Council members who were not seeking re-election in order to run for mayor also will remain on the Council dais months beyond the expiration of their terms.)
If extending the terms is deemed constitutional, we’d still prefer the General Assembly, which will be back in session in coming weeks and will have the final say, take a middle ground. Elections could be held, say, sometime in late summer. Or, as some have suggested, holding them on June 23 and moving the state primary back to July or August. Not optimal, but better than November.
We live in strange times. So we’re not going to be too critical of Northam’s suggestion. But there might be a way to improve on it.
