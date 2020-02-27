[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC]
We’ll see if, when all is said and done, the Virginia legislature really does bring back the ability of local-government employees to bargain collectively, something they have been prohibited from doing since the 1980s.
If it all comes to pass, this ought to result in a more entertaining show than anything delivered by Hollywood, putting local elected bodies in the role of union negotiators and emboldening, after years as toothless tigers, those who lead worker organizations with their newly won power.
What could possibly go wrong?
We’d actually be more open-minded to the resumption of collective bargaining if we felt Northern Virginia municipal employees were being treated poorly in terms of compensation and the like. They may think they are (face it: government workers, love ’em though we do, are second only to those of us in the media in terms of feeling unloved and underappreciated), but they are doing just fine.
In the end, it almost assuredly will prove a case of “careful what you wish for” among those in the progressive left who are wrapping up their stranglehold on local governance across Northern Virginia.
Turning government workers into union members first, public servants second, is a train wreck in waiting – which is why the most famous liberal American leader of the 20th century, Franklin Roosevelt, was so adamantly opposed to unionization of public employees. (You can look it up.)
Ah well, we can’t stop it, so we’ll do the next best thing: Grab some popcorn and watch the calamity unfold.
