Even those not in his corner, politically, have to have at least a wee bit of sympathy for Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.
Herring, who years back would have been considered a rising star in state politics and, potentially, Democratic national politics, today finds himself boxed in by the confluence of two political dicta – one enunciated in the 1960s by Martha Reeves and the Vandellas (“Nowhere to Run to, Baby, Nowhere to Hide”), the other a decade later by Linda Ronstadt (“Poor, Poor, Pitiful Me”).
Before the tumult of 2020, Herring, our silver-maned two-term Virginia attorney general, was planning a bid to move up to governor, having previously stepped out of the way in 2017 to allow fellow Democrat Ralph Northam unfettered access to their party’s nomination for the top job.
It was, as several rising political stars before Herring also learned the hard way, a fatal mistake.
As we predicted all along, Herring recognized he had been crowded out of the 2021 Democratic gubernatorial field, squeezed on one side by a crop of new arrivals prancing on the stage with their progressive zeal, and on the other by former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who continues to telegraph, and not to subtly, he’d like his old job back.
There is simply no place for Herring to go, so in recent weeks he announced he would instead run for a third term as attorney general – although victory is not a sure bet, given the intra-party challenge he is likely to face.
(Herring, a relatively moderate Democrat when he represented Loudoun County in the General Assembly, tacked left for craven political advantage once ascended to statewide office, but not far left enough to win him any credit from those on the extremes who currently call the shots within the party.)
It’s a somewhat pitiable fall from grace for one who, like every attorney general of every state in the past 50 years, salivated over the prospect of the presidency. Bill Clinton succeeded in that quest, and should Joe Biden win the presidency, another of them – Kamala Harris – will have made it, too. Well, technically she would be vice president, but it remains an open question who actually would be running things in any potential Biden administration.
Having predicted that he’d give up on a gubernatorial bid, let us double down and wonder aloud if Herring, eventually, will be eased out of the running for a new term as attorney general. After all, a 2021 Virginia statewide ticket of McAuliffe at the top and Herring at the bottom isn’t going to represent the diversity Democrats tout, no matter who might be in the lieutenant-governor slot.
