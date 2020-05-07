[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
During the first weeks of the pandemic, we were willing to cut politicians, from the White House and Congress down to the local level, some slack. They were operating in an unknown, fast-moving environment.
Now, however, as the parameters of the health crisis are coming into clarity, we all should be casting a much more critical, perhaps even cold-blooded, eye at all elected leaders for their decision-making going forward. They should be praised when deserving, but should not be immune from criticism when their decisions run counter to the common good and common sense.
The positive news? It appears, over the last few days, that state leaders across the nation have come to the reasonable conclusion that an indefinite lockdown of an increasingly weary, wary population will cause more problems than it solves, and have started tiptoeing toward recovery efforts.
Gov. Northam, though hardly definitive in his statement, this Monday suggested that it’s possible things could begin to slowly start coming back to some normalcy in Virginia starting next week.
Hopefully this is true, but the ever-changing goalposts being put up (by politicians and the media) give us pause. The 24/7 cable-hysteria machine, in particular, now seems fixated on the number of overall cases. That’s an increasingly irrelevant measure, being used because it’s about all the national media has left in its bag of apocalyptic tricks.
The focus should be, and should have been since the beginning, on ensuring as few deaths as possible while also ensuring the health-care system is not swamped. We are moving in the right direction on both counts.
Yes, opening up society, even slowly, is going to cause more people to contract COVID-19. Unfortunately, some of them will get seriously ill and perhaps die. That’s why the people most susceptible to danger need to be protected, and also need to take care to protect themselves.
For the vast majority of the population, however, it is time – in some cases, past time – to start turning a page, moving forward and staying steady even when things take the occasional turn for the worse.
It’s the adult way of dealing with adversity.
