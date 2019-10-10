[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
One of the reasons we have been holding off in opining on the performance of Dels. Alfonso Lopez (D-49th) and Mark Levine (D-45th) was to see how they came out in a ranking disseminated by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, looking at how state legislators performed in the 2019 General Assembly session on issues of importance to the business community.
The news is not good: Lopez and Levine were ranked at the bottom of the Arlington delegation, the only two of the seven to receive failing scores.
In fact, only eight of the 140 members of the legislature flunked, meaning even some truly left-of-center politicians were rated higher by the Virginia Chamber than these two local delegates.
Now, nobody expects any members of the Arlington delegation to receive A-plus ratings on such a scorecard (and none did). But the majority of Arlington’s legislators at least got middling grades, suggesting they have an open mind on bipartisan legislation aimed at keeping the commonwealth’s economic engines running.
Lopez even went so far as to vote against the heavily bipartisan legislative effort to land Amazon’s “HQ2.” It was, we noted at the time, a bizarre action, not appreciated by other members of the delegation but perhaps designed to inoculate him from attacks on his left flank while Lopez was engaged in fending off a primary challenge that, in the end, turned out to be much ado about nothing.
Granted, having a voting record lining up with economic-development interests is just one factor in our evaluation of candidates. But it is not insubstantial – it is, in fact, important enough that we will come back to Dels. Lopez and Levine next week, taking their entire performance in office into account before enunciating further views.
• • •
As a reminder, the Sun Gazette already has endorsed (with varying degrees of enthusiasm) County Board members Katie Cristol and Christian Dorsey; School Board Chairman Reid Goldstein; state Sens. Barbara Favola (D-31st), Adam Ebbin (D-30th) and Janet Howell (D-32nd); Dels. Rip Sullivan (D-48th) and Patrick Hope (D-47th); Sheriff Beth Arthur; Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy; and Treasurer Carla de la Pava for re-election.
