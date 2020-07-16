[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
We are a nation of 330 million people, and this is what it has come to: Two addle-minded old men, more suited to battling it out for the leadership of a Florida retirement-condo board of directors, are our choices for president of the nation.
(As one wag opined during the 1960 presidential campaign featuring the untested John Kennedy and untrusted Richard Nixon, “the good news is, at least we don’t have to elect ’em both.” Yet that’s what ended up happening.)
Meanwhile, in Arlington, we face a County Board race that is going to feel decidedly like warmed-up leftovers. It’ll be a rerun of the torpid 2016 campaign, which also featured incumbent Libby Garvey being challenged by perennial independent Audrey Clement.
The end result is not in doubt. Garvey will win by something like a two-to-one margin, as she did four years ago. No reason to pretend otherwise.
Garvey initially had faced a challenge in the Democratic primary from Chanda Choun, a potential rising star with a solid likeability quotient. He might have proved a formidable challenger to the incumbent, who remains somewhere between distrusted and despised by many Democratic activists who have neither forgotten nor forgiven her efforts to derail the Columbia Pike streetcar and elect independent John Vihstadt.
But for a politician, ’tis better to be lucky than anything else, and Garvey was lucky not once but twice. First, the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shut down retail politicking all spring, taking away Choun’s main advantage. Then Choun gambled (and lost) by pulling out of the primary and instead seeking the Democratic endorsement in the special election to fill the seat of the late Erik Gutshall. As a result, the Garvey-Choun primary was canceled and the incumbent waltzed into the general election with nary a political scratch on her.
With the COVID pandemic lingering and many in Arlington opting for the hide-under-the-bed response to it, one surmises the general election itself is largely going to be devoid of in-person encounters between the candidates and the electorate. As a result, Garvey likely won’t find herself pressed too hard on a host of political sins she can be accused of.
Which is too bad, because the performance of the Arlington government is deserving of some serious scrutiny. And while Clement has shown the ability – in her many, many runs for office – of being able to pull out a political stiletto (of the knife, not footwear, variety) and slash away at her opponents, she simply has run too many times to hold the attention of the public.
