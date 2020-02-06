[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It probably is too early to start mulling the intricacies of state legislation that hasn’t even been enacted yet, but a proposal by Del. Patrick Hope is something Arlington residents should keep an eye on.
For the second time, Hope has proposed that Arlington have the choice of switching to “instant-runoff” (or “ranked-choice,” take your pick) voting for County Board races.
Those who are familiar with how the Arlington County Democratic Committee runs its caucuses will know the procedure: Voters have the option to rank candidates in order of preference, and if no contender gets 50 percent of the vote, the lowest-scoring candidate is eliminated and his/her votes reallocated as directed by his/her voters.
(There are several other similar bills that would extend this option to local races statewide, but they are probably less likely to win passage than Hope’s narrowly tailored proposal, as Arlington might well be seen as an appropriate guinea pig for election revisions before they are considered for statewide implementation.)
There is nothing intrinsically wrong with Hope’s measure, although when it last bubbled up two years ago, members of the Arlington Electoral Board were iffy at best on the proposition, given the complexities involved. But perhaps those issues can be surmounted.
Here is our real concern: The bill puts the decision of whether to switch from the current winner-take-all voting to instant-runoff in the hands of the County Board. Hope says he doesn’t see that as an inherent conflict of interest, but we do – perhaps only in the realm of political-science theory, not actual practice, but a conflict nonetheless.
As this bill wends its way through the legislative process, we’d like to see it amended to require a countywide referendum on such a government change. That’s a way far more equitable (see how we’re throwing that word back in the faces of those who toss it around willy-nilly these days?) than handing the decision to five people who sit on a dais and want to remain on it.
If the legislature won’t amend it, the governor could. If he won’t, then when and if this issue ever actually works its way onto the County Board’s docket, they should be the ones requiring a referendum before moving forward.
