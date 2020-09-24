Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Come December, the Arlington School Board will lose two of its more conscientious members with the retirements of Nancy Van Doren and Tannia Talento.
Given their relatively short tenures of six and four years, respectively, it might be reasonable to assume Van Doren and Talento grew disenchanted with the infighting, the abuse from parents and activists, and the inability of some in school-system leadership (perhaps intentionally) to see the forest for the trees, focusing myopically on little-picture matters while big-picture problems go unaddressed.
Being on a school board, any school board, is a largely thankless undertaking; hanging over the vocation is the notorious Mark Twain line, “In the first place, God made idiots. That was for practice. Then He made school boards.” Ouch.
The fact is, a typical Arlington resident probably couldn’t pick a School Board member out of a line-up – that goes for County Board, too. To their credit, our School Board members (whatever their occasional collective or individual lapses) have not gone too far down the route of self-aggrandizement as have their County Board colleagues. They work hard; whether that work is focused in the right area is an open question, but they do work hard.
Arlington voters have a choice on Nov. 3, with Democratic endorsees Cristina Diaz-Torres and David Priddy on the ballot along with Symone Walker, who initially sought the Democratic nod but then opted to run as an independent.
We all know how this is going to play out; voters by the tens of thousands are going to turn out, most of them having no idea of the issues or personalities in the School Board race, and vote the way the Democratic sample ballot instructs them. It is the “Orange Man bad; we must send a message” school of electioneering; somewhat parochial and tribal, yes, but these days all politics are parochial and tribal.
That said, we do think Walker – a former co-chair of the education committee of the NAACP – merits a look from voters. Yes, part of that conclusion is because we like political bomb-throwers, and Walker has lobbed more than her share during the campaign. Every ship of state needs a loose cannon or two, as one of our staff likes to say.
But more importantly, while she is sometimes a little off in her analysis of key issues, Walker is saying what needs to be said: For all the money that has been lavished on this school system over the last two decades, student outcomes have not followed along. The “achievement gap” remains, and (though it will infuriate a good many to be reminded of it) it took the Trump administration to bring the school district into compliance with mandates to treat English-language-learners as required under federal law. In that one instance, at least, the mantra should be “APS bad, Orange Man good.”
We’re under no illusions: Diaz-Torres and Priddy just need to run out the clock and ride the coattails of the Democratic sample ballot. But Walker, though not without her faults, deserves consideration before Arlington voters fill in those ballot circles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.