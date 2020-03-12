[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Any piece of legislation that inflames either the far left or the far right is probably something worth embracing. And the over-the-top vitriol spewed by far-left Democrats at the legislative-redistricting constitutional amendment approved last week by the General Assembly is perhaps further proof that the measure is indeed worthy of being decided by the voters, not partisan lawmakers.
Although it took a while, majorities in the state Senate and House of Delegates ended up doing the right thing in approving the measure (which also had been approved by the legislature last year) setting up a system for non-partisan redistricting. Voters will have the final say on Nov. 3.
We’re no big fans of supposed “non-partisan” efforts, as no such impartiality really exists, but we did enjoy that Democrats who opted to oppose this in the General Assembly were flushed out for what they were.
These aren’t people who were first and foremost concerned with the fair elections (as they professed); these are politicians interested in gaining control of the legislative-redistricting process for themselves after years in the political wilderness during Republican majorities. Those who claim otherwise talked a good game – if at far too much length – but weren’t fooling many. Their motives were clear: They simply wanted to retain control over the 2021 redistricting of General Assembly and congressional districts.
The battle now shifts to the public arena. If opponents can make the case that this change would not be in the best interests of good governance, the public will vote accordingly. If they can’t (and the hysteria in evidence when it became clear the legislature indeed would send this to voters suggests they have their doubts), the electorate will opt to add non-partisan redistricting to the state constitution.
As for those Democrats who tried to snuff out the ability of the public to have its say in November? Coming from the side that professes to be the party of good governance, it was a tad disappointing.
But not entirely unexpected.
