[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
About five years ago and for reasons not particularly germane to this discussion, a Sun Gazette staffer was dispatched to sunny San Diego (in February, no less) to attend the annual confab of the National Association of School Superintendents.
The rather cavernous convention center there had been set up to handle two groups simultaneously – the superintendents on one end and a large group of tech professionals on the other.
It was a striking dichotomy. One part of the facility was filled with those who, from the outside looking in, seemed like go-getting, take-the-bull-by-the-horns problem-solvers. The other group was populated by those who seemed that life had beat them down a bit, and they were just glad to be able to hang out with others of their own ilk (fellow school administrators) without being harangued and harassed by the public and school-board members.
And that’s pretty much all you need to know as we approach what should have been the start of school across Northern Virginia. School districts, domino-style, opted to fall back on “online learning” – it may be online but there sure ain’t likely to be much learning – to placate the groups (mostly teachers) making the most noise a month ago. (Funny thing is, most teachers want to get back with students, according to surveys. But the most shrill voices of obstructionism won out, effectively gelding the region’s school leadership.)
What that convention-center experience revealed to our already jaundiced eyes is that by the time someone ascends to the top ranks of public-school administation, the motivation to stand up and take chances is long since wrung out of his or her psyche. Almost invariably, the course of action chosen will be the least disruptive one – least disruptive to the lives of said administrators, that is.
Maybe next time a crisis emerges, we can find all those techies who had been on the other side of that convention center in San Diego and put them in charge of public education. You’d better believe there would be far more creativity shown in meeting and defeating the challenge.
Of course, their efforts would be for naught if School Board members don’t have a spine, either. Perhaps residents should pay more attention to those they elect to such positions of authority. But don’t hold your breath.
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.